S. Korea Confirms 11th Case of African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

Two additional cases of African swine fever have been confirmed in northern Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, raising the total number of group infections in the country to eleven.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said suspected cases reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, at farms in Paju tested positive for the deadly virus.Four farms are now dealing with the virus in the city that borders North Korea.Following the tenth confirmed case, the government issued a 48-hour standstill for pig farms, feed factories and slaughterhouses in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces and Incheon until 3:30 a.m. Friday.