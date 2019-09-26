Prime Suspect Confesses to Hwaseong Serial Killings

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The primary suspect in the infamous Hwaseong serial murder case has admitted to killing the victims and other crimes. The confession came some two weeks after police announced they had linked him to the murder mystery.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: After some 30 years, South Korea’s most infamous serial murder mystery may finally be closed.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said in a briefing on Wednesday that 56-year-old Lee Choon-jae admitted to killing nine women in Hwaseong between 1986 and 1991.Lee, who is currently serving life in prison for the 1994 rape and murder of his sister-in-law, had previously denied any involvement in the murders even after authorities announced 13 days ago that they had linked his DNA to some of the murder scenes.In addition to the serial killings, Lee confessed to five more murders and around 30 counts of sexual assault and attempted rape.The Hwaseong serial murder case refers to ten killings in a span of four and a half years dating until April 1991, but one was a copycat killing for which the culprit has been caught.Police say Lee drew pictures to describe how he plotted the murders. They are now planning to verify his confession in light of the possibility that the suspect may have confessed to avoid further investigation into crimes or may reverse his confession later.Profilers have also been meeting with Lee to determine whether he was actually behind the Hwaseong serial murders.Regardless of whether or not he is confirmed to be the man they have been looking for, Lee will not be prosecuted as the statute of limitations expired in 2006.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.