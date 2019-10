Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government said it is closely monitoring the situation after North Korea fired what is presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday.A senior administration official told Seoul-based Yonhap News that Washington is aware of reports that North Korea appears to have launched a missile.The official added that the U.S. continues to monitor the situation and that it is in close consultations with allies in the region.