Japan: N. Korean Missile Launch Violates UN Resolutions

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government said that North Korea's ballistic missile launch is a violation of UN resolutions.According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a news conference around 11 a.m. that North Korea launched what is believed to be a single ballistic missile, correcting an initial announcement that Japan had detected two projectiles.Earlier Wednesday morning, Suga said that one projectile fell outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone at 7:17 a.m. and another landed in waters east of Shimane Prefecture at 7:27 a.m. inside the zone.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe convened a National Security Council meeting to discuss response measures. He told reporters at his office that the provocations violated UN resolutions and that Tokyo strongly protests the move.