KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 1.95% after N. Korea Missile Launch
Write: 2019-10-02 15:47:44 / Update: 2019-10-02 15:48:18
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 40-point-51 points, or one-point-95 percent, on Wednesday after North Korea fired what is presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile. It ended the day at two-thousand-31-point-91.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-59 points, or one-point-20 percent, to close at 624-point-51 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-206 won.
