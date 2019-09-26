Justice Minister's Wife to Appear for Questioning Behind Closed Doors

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife, Chung Kyung-shim, is expected to appear for prosecutors' questioning behind closed doors this week.An official from the prosecution said on Tuesday that Chung is not a public figure who is subject to public summons.The official also cited concerns over Chung's poor health.The state agency, which previously said Chung would pass through the front door of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office if summoned, is believed to have changed its position following a large-scale rally over the weekend calling for prosecutorial reforms.Prosecutors also likely decided not to waste time over deciding how Chung would be summoned.The justice minister, meanwhile, denied his wife had requested to appear for questioning privately.Chung is suspected of unlawfully intervening in the establishment and management of a private equity fund her family invested in and forging an academic award for her daughter.