Typhoon Mitag to Land on Korean Peninsula Late Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: This year's 18th typhoon, Mitag, is approaching the Korean Peninsula from waters southwest of Jeju Island. Traveling at a speed of around 30 kilometers per hour, the mid-sized typhoon is expected to hit the southern coast of South Korea late Wednesday.Choi You Sun has the latest.Report: The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Typhoon Mitag is forecast to land along the country's southwestern coast near South Jeolla Province earlier than previously expected between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.The state agency said the medium-sized typhoon will likely pass through the country's southern regions before leaving the peninsula through eastern coastal areas near North Gyeongsang Province early Thursday.Although Mitag has weakened somewhat in strength, similar to its predecessor Tapah, it is expected to have a bigger impact on wider regions since it will be making landfall.Typhoon warnings and advisories have been issued for Jeju Island, South Jeolla Province, Gwangju, areas along the southern coast, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.Strong winds and heavy rains have already begun to hit Jeju and the Jeolla region, with up to 300 millimeters of precipitation forecast until Thursday.Over 300 flights to and from the resort island have been cancelled and passenger ships to and from Mokpo, Wando and Yeosu have been suspended.Hundreds of schools on the island either temporarily shut down or shortened class hours on Wednesday.The southeastern port city of Busan is also bracing for the effects of the typhoon as it expects up to 300 millimeters of rain and wind speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour from the evening through Thursday.Gimhae International Airport near Busan also cancelled dozens of flights while Busan port said it would temporarily close.Areas in the Chungcheong provinces, meanwhile, could get up to 150 millimeters of rain, while the capital Seoul is likely to receive up to 80 millimeters.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.