Politics Ruling Party Takes Legal Action against Prosecution for Leaking Info about Justice Minister

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to file a criminal complaint against prosecutors who are investigating allegations of corruption against Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family for leaking information to the press.



The DP said it plans to submit a letter of accusation to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday afternoon.



Earlier, the ruling party revealed it was considering the move to help rectify the prosecution’s practice of prematurely leaking information to the media, which it called a “serious violation of laws.”



Under Article 126 of the Criminal Act, the prosecution cannot publish facts regarding a suspected crime before indicting the suspect.