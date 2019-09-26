Gov't to Consider Funding Preventive Culling against African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says he will review whether the government needs to provide financial assistance for regional governments culling pigs to battle African swine fever.Hong made the remark during a parliamentary inspection session on Wednesday in response to Rep. Yoon Hu-duk of the ruling Democratic Party, who pointed out that current quarantine efforts are incurring huge financial costs to local governments.Hong agreed their financial burdens will become substantial in case the swine epidemic is protracted.However, the minister said that a related ordinance needs to be revised for the central government to help finance culling and that he will discuss the matter with other related government agencies.