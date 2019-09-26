CNN: N. Korea's Latest Missile Launched from Underwater Platform

Photo : YONHAP News

CNN has reported that North Korea's missile on Wednesday was launched from an underwater platform, not a submarine.A U.S. official, who was familiar with the situation, told the American cable news network that the missile was test-fired from an underwater platform but is designed to function as a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM).Another Washington official told CNN that the launch was not a surprise since the U.S. was expecting it based on evidence of preparations under way at launch sites.CNN also assessed that based on commercial satellite images it obtained in September, the North appeared to be close to launching a submarine capable of firing missiles and was trying to conceal its preparations.