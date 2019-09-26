International French Stamp Honors S. Korean Taekwondo Master

France has issued a stamp bearing the image of a South Korean taekwondo master in recognition of his efforts to spread the Korean martial art.



According to a newspaper published by the Korean community in France, the commemorative stamp was issued by the public postal service company La Poste to mark the 50th anniversary of the introduction of taekwondo in France.



The stamp honors 73-year-old master Lee Kwan-young, who has taught the Korean martial art since 1969 and has over 50-thousand pupils in the country.



The newspaper said it is the first time-ever for a foreign stamp to honor a South Korean taekwondo master.