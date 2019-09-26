Tourist Program at Inter-Korean Border Suspended to Counter Swine Fever

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The UN Command(UNC) in South Korea has temporarily shut down public visits to inter-Korean border areas under its jurisdiction to help efforts to contain the spread of African swine fever from the North.The UNC said the tentative suspension of the visitation and tourism program at the Joint Security Area has been in place since Tuesday at the order of UNC Commander Robert Abrams after the South Korean government called for assistance.The command said it closely coordinated the measure with the South Korean defense and unification ministries, adding that it is continuously supporting Seoul's efforts to counter the swine epidemic. It added the suspension will be lifted once South Korea winds up related quarantine activities.