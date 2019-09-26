Moon Promises Better Welfare Policy for Elderly Citizens

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has promised more jobs and to extend the retirement age as part of the government’s welfare policy for the elderly.Moon made the pledges in a congratulatory message read during an event in Seoul on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Day for the Elderly.He said the government augmented 510-thousand jobs for senior citizens last year and will add 130-thousand more this year.The president also vowed the government’s efforts to extend the mandatory retirement age so they can continue to work as long as their health allows.Noting their experiences with Japanese colonialization and the Korean War, as well as their roles in ensuing democratization and economic development, Moon honored the elderly by calling them the country's "living history."