Prosecution Confident to Prove Alleged Wrongdoings of Justice Minister's Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution says it has secured material evidence that proves alleged wrongdoings committed by the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk regarding suspicions of academic improprieties surrounding their daughter.An official at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday argued that a file in their possession shows in detail how professor Chung Kyung-shim forged a certificate from Dongyang University to help her daughter who was preparing to enter a medical school in 2013.When asked about the validity of the additional evidence that was acquired after Chung was already indicted, the official indicated an additional charge reflecting it may be applied.