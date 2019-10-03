N. Korea Boasts of Successful Test-Firing of 'New-Type SLBM'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says that it has successfully test-fired a new-type submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)The Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday that the North had "ushered in a new phase" in its self-defense capabilities just days ahead of its expected resumption of nuclear talks with the United States.According to the communist regime's state media, the North's Academy of Defense Science succeeded in test-firing the "new-type SLBM Pukguksong-3" in waters off Wonsan Bay in the East Sea on Wednesday morning.The report said the missile was test-fired "in vertical mode" and "scientifically and technically confirmed the key tactical and technical indexes of the newly-designed ballistic missile, but did not provide more details on the weapon. It added that it had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was said to have sent "warm congratulations,"suggesting he did not attend the testing.On Wednesday, South Korea's military said the North fired what appeared to be an SLBM into the East Sea and it flew around 450 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 910 kilometers.Experts say the missile could have flown longer if it was fired at a normal angle, not in "vertical mode."