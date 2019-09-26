Politics UN Calls N. Korea's Projectile Launch 'Very Concerning'

The United Nations has expressed concerns over North Korea launching on Wednesday what is presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM).



Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said at a regular news conference on Wednesday that the latest test was “very concerning” and “yet another violation of Security Council resolutions.”



Dujarric added that the UN chief hopes that the U.S. and North Korea will work to sustain working-level talks set to resume this Saturday and to make headway in denuclearizing and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.