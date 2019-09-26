France Condemns N. Korea's Latest Missile Launch

Photo : KBS News

France has condemned North Korea for launching a missile and urged Pyongyang to sincerely take part in denuclearization talks.In a statement issued Wednesday, France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed serious concerns over reports that the North’s missile reached Japan’s exclusive economic zone, adding that such a move is of no help to the resumption of nuclear dialogue.The ministry also said the North’s repeated missile launches harm regional security and are in violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.It then urged Pyongyang to abide by the UN resolutions and swiftly take part in efforts to dismantle its weapons of mass destruction programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.France is one of the UNSC’s five permanent members.