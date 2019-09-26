International S. Korean Spending in Japan Plunges Following Export Curbs

New data finds that spending by South Korean travelers to Japan have plunged since Tokyo slapped export curbs on South Korea.



According to data Democratic Party Rep. Sim Ki-joon acquired from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, the number of cases in which South Koreans spent more than 600 U.S. dollars while visiting Japan reached 11-thousand-249 in August, down 60 percent from the same month last year.



The figure is a stark contrast to the nearly 25-thousand-400 cases tallied in June, just before Japan tightened export restrictions on key high-tech materials to South Korea on July 4.



Rep. Sim said the latest data demonstrates that South Koreans are refraining from traveling to Japan following its economic retaliatory steps. He then projected that the decline in the number of South Koreans traveling to Japan would continue to dwindle amid a South Korean consumer boycott campaign targeting Japanese goods.



Meanwhile, spending by South Koreans who traveled to Hong Kong also slipped by 19 percent over the same period as pro-democracy protests there continue.