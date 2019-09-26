Prosecutors Grill Justice Minister's Wife Over Alleged Corruption

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors are grilling Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife, Chung Kyung-shim, after summoning her for questioning behind closed doors.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began probing Chung, who is an English professor at Dongyang University, from nine a.m.Initially, prosecutors sought to have Chung enter through the front doors of the prosecutors’ office but later decided to summon her in private due to her poor health. As a result, media were not able to get a glimpse of the minister's wife.Prosecutors are said to be grilling Chung on suspicions of unlawfully intervening in the establishment and management of a private equity fund her family invested in and forging an academic award for her daughter.Her appearance before prosecutors comes after she was charged on September sixth of forging a commendation certificate her daughter received from Dongyang University to help her enroll in medical school.