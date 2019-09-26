S. Korea Marks 4,351st National Foundation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea marked the four-thousand-351st anniversary of its National Foundation Day on Thursday.During a congratulatory ceremony at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon stressed the need to realize national harmony by stamping out the root of confrontation in all areas.Lee highlighted the founding principles of the mythological founder of the Korean nation, Dangun, which are “benefiting all mankind” and “ruling the world with reason,” as challenges facing society today.The prime minister cited development, democracy, inclusiveness, harmony and peace as the top five challenges the country must tackle.In particular, he stressed the need to end the hostility between the two Koreas and secure peace on the Korean Peninsula, thus contributing to world peace.