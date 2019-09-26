Woman in California Charged With Vandalizing 'Comfort Women' Monument

Photo : YONHAP News

A woman who was arrested last week for allegedly vandalizing the Korean Comfort Women Peace Monument in Glendale, California has been charged with seven misdemeanor counts.The peace monument is a bronze statue of a girl installed in 2013 to remember South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery. The statue was the first of its kind to be established in the United States.The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that 65-year old Jackie Rita Williams faces six counts of vandalism and one count of violation of civil rights for allegedly defacing the memorial and other property belonging to the city last month.According to the district attorney’s office, if convicted, Williams, could face up to seven years in jail.