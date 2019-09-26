Course on K-Pop, Korean Culture Adopted as Official Subject by LAUSD

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop and Korean culture have been adopted as an official course of study by the Los Angeles Unified School District(LAUSD).The Korean Education Center in Los Angeles said Wednesday that the school district's approval came in July and that an event explaining the new course was held last Friday in downtown LA.The event was organized by the International Korean Educators Network and attended by some 40 education administrators, principals and teachers.The course will comprise classes on K-pop, K-beauty, K-fashion, K-drama, K-food, the history of Korean immigrants to the U.S., South Korea’s economic growth and Korean culture.Eight schools in LA, including Virgil Middle School and Oxford Academy, will offer the course from the 2020 spring semester.This marks the first time for a class on K-Pop to become an official course of study in U.S. public schools.