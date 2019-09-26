Rival Camps Continue to Clash over Cho Family Probe, Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps continue to clash over the prosecution’s investigation into Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family and prosecutorial reform.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said on Thursday that it was appropriate for the prosecution to summon Cho’s wife, Chung Kyung-shim, behind closed doors earlier in the day for questioning. It was quick to stress, however, that the prosecution must take more active steps to revamp itself than the measures it revealed on TuesdayThe DP also condemned a rally by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) held in downtown Seoul Thursday afternoon, calling it a political instigation.The LKP held the rally in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts with the participation of the party’s leadership, including Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and Floor Leader Na Kyung-won. They called for Cho’s dismissal, claiming his nomination had violated the spirit of the Constitution and denounced the government for unfairly intervening in the prosecution’s probe into the minister and his family.The minor conservative Bareunmirae Party is also expected to hold a rally on Saturday calling for the justice minister's resignation.