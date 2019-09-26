Typhoon Mitag Slams Korea Leaving 10 Dead

Photo : KBS News

Typhoon Mitag lashed South Korea, leaving at least ten dead and four others missing as of Thursday evening.The death toll is feared to rise as rescue efforts are ongoing to save a few buried in a landslide in the southern port city of Busan.The central disaster management headquarters said seven people have already lost their lives by landslides.The typhoon brought strong winds and heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, flooding hundreds of homes.Mitag also knocked out power to more than 48-thousand homes before it dissipated in the waters off the east coast.