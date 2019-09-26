At least 2 Dead from Landslide in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

At least two people are dead after a major landslide descended on a small restaurant, house and factory in Busan’s Saha District on Thursday which saw heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Mitag.Some 600 people, including firefighters, police officers and soldiers were mobilized to search for four people buried under the landslide.At around three p.m., or six hours after the landslide occurred, rescue workers found the first deceased, a woman in her 60s who ran the restaurant buried in the landslide. The other deceased was a man in his 70s who was one of the three members of the family that were in the house that was hit by the landslide.One of the two people buried in the landslide was found later Thursday evening. The identity of the person and whether he or she is alive has yet to be confirmed.Police launched a probe to find out what caused the landslide and are considering all possibilities.