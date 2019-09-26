At Least 10 Dead, 4 Missing after Typhoon Mitag Hits Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The government estimates that Typhoon Mitag killed at least ten people and displaced more than 700 with heavy rains and strong winds.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that as of 6 a.m., the typhoon left ten people dead, eight injured and four missing across the nation.Some were found dead after being swept away by flash floods, while others were inside residences that collapsed due to landslides.In Busan, a major landslide hit a house and a restaurant, burying four people, with two recovered amid ongoing rescue operations. In Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, a couple in their 60s died when a house collapsed due to a landslide.In Ulgin and Samcheok in Gangwon Province, more than 15-hundred people evacuated their homes.About 36-hundred damage reports were filed with authorities involving both private and public property. More than 12-hundred homes, 135 factories and commercial buildings and farmland at over 18-hundred locations were destroyed or flooded.About 49-thousand households in southern regions and Gangwon Province experienced power outages due to the typhoon, but power has been restored to most of those affected.