Inter-Korea

N. Korea's Chief Envoy Arrives in Sweden for Nuke Talks with US

Write: 2019-10-04 08:20:38Update: 2019-10-04 14:33:11

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator arrived in Stockholm on Thursday to resume working-level denuclearization negotiations with the United States this weekend.

Kim Myong-gil and his delegation arrived at Stockholm Arlanda Airport around 5:40 p.m. on a flight from Beijing. They left the airport shortly after through a VIP exit, instead of the main arrivals gate. 

Before departing Beijing, Kim told reporters that he was optimistic about the outcome of the nuclear talks, citing the U.S. side sent a "new signal."

North Korea and the U.S. are expected to have preliminary contact on Friday before holding working-level negotiations on Saturday.
