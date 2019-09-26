N. Korea's Chief Envoy Arrives in Sweden for Nuke Talks with US

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator arrived in Stockholm on Thursday to resume working-level denuclearization negotiations with the United States this weekend.Kim Myong-gil and his delegation arrived at Stockholm Arlanda Airport around 5:40 p.m. on a flight from Beijing. They left the airport shortly after through a VIP exit, instead of the main arrivals gate.Before departing Beijing, Kim told reporters that he was optimistic about the outcome of the nuclear talks, citing the U.S. side sent a "new signal."North Korea and the U.S. are expected to have preliminary contact on Friday before holding working-level negotiations on Saturday.