Trump: Nuclear Talks with N. Korea Going Ahead Despite SLBM Test

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States will be talking to North Korea soon, hinting planned nuclear talks with Pyongyang will go ahead despite the North's test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) on Wednesday.Trump's remarks come as the two countries are set to hold working-level denuclearization talks in Sweden this weekend.When asked if North Korea has gone too far with the SLBM launch, Trump told reporters at the White House that "we'll see," adding that the North Koreans want to talk and the U.S. will be talking to them soon.North Korea launched the new type of SLBM from waters off its east coast just a day after saying they and the U.S. had agreed to resume working-level discussions following preliminary contact.