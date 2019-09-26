US JCS: N. Korea Missile Fired from Sea-based Platform, Not Submarine

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Thursday that North Korea's latest missile launch appeared to have come from a sea-based platform, not a submarine.U.S. JCS spokesperson Patrick Ryder presented the assessment after North Korea said it successfully tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday.[Sound bite: US Joint Staff Spokesperson Air Force Col. Patrick Ryder]"As we understand it, North Korea fired a short-to-medium range ballistic missile, some 280 miles into the Sea of Japan. And, what we know is that the missile was fired from a sea-based platform in the Wonsan Bay. That's about all I can provide at this point."The assessment is congruent with South Korea's own military analysis, which said earlier that Wednesday's projectile flew some 450 kilometers into the East Sea after originating from an underwater launch platform.