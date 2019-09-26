UNSC Likely to Convene Over N. Korean SLBM Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council is likely to hold a closed-door meeting on Friday to discuss North Korea's recent test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM).Reuters on Thursday quoted a diplomatic source as saying that Germany requested the meeting and Britain and France supported it. AFP reported that the three nations jointly requested the meeting.Ahead of planned nuclear talks with the United States, North Korea said on Thursday that it successfully test-fired a new-type of SLBM a day prior, which is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.In August, the Security Council met behind closed doors at the request of Britain, France and Germany following a series of short-range missile and projectile launches by North Korea.After the meeting, the three nations issued a joint statement condemning the "repeated provocative launches" of ballistic missiles by North Korea.