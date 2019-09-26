African Swine Fever Virus Found in Dead Wild Boar in DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid continued reports of African swine fever(ASF) in northern Gyeonggi Province, the deadly animal virus was found present in a dead wild boar in the demilitarized zone(DMZ) separating the two Koreas.The Environment Ministry said on Thursday that the carcass was found Wednesday in the DMZ near Yeoncheon county and tested positive for ASF. The boar was found one-point-four kilometers from the southern boundary of the DMZ.The ministry said it buried the dead animal and carried out related quarantine measures.It marked the first wild boar ASF case since the Environment Ministry began carrying out related tests from August last year following a breakout of the deadly animal disease in China.