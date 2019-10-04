Momentum Continues for US-N. Korea Talks Despite SLBM Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In the wake of North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile test earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump says North Korea wants to talk and the U.S. will also deliver its position to North Korea soon. His comments came as officials from Washington and Pyongyang are getting ready to resume stalled nuclear talks.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) test did not break the momentum for Washington-Pyongyang talks.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump](Reporter: Has North Korea gone too far this time with a ballistic missile?""We'll see... They want to talk, and we'll be talking to them soon. We'll see."Speaking to reporters on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that scheduled working-level talks with North Korea will proceed as planned.Trump, however, did not comment any further on what the North called a new type of SLBM, launched on Wednesday.Trump's response came as North Korean officials arrived in Sweden to meet their American counterparts over the weekend, seeking to pick up from where they left off at the Hanoi summit in February.Analysts have suggested that by conducting its first SLBM test in over three years, North Korea is looking to highlight the need to discuss security guarantees at the upcoming denuclearization talks.As Pyongyang seeks to develop its covert warhead delivery capabilities, military analysts have identified the North's nuclear SLBM program as the most grave threat to the U.S.Some experts have suggested that North Korea has already begun developing a nuclear-powered submarine that can move undetected with nuclear warheads on board.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.