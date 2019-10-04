Gov't to Cull All Pigs in Paju, Gimpo to Contain Spread of ASF

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to buy or cull all pigs in areas around Paju and Gimpo in northern Gyeonggi Province amid continued reports of African swine fever.The move comes as four new cases were confirmed in Paju and Gimpo in two days, raising the total number of outbreaks in the country to 13.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Thursday that after consulting with the local governments of Paju and Gimpo, it has decided to cull pigs from all farms, including those outside a three-kilometer radius of farms that reported ASF cases.The ministry will first purchase pigs in the region that cleared ASF tests and allow their shipment to slaughterhouses, while culling the remainder as a precautionary measure. However, pigs within a three-kilometer radius of farms that reported ASF cases are not subject to the state procurement plan.For Yeoncheon county in Gyeonggi Province, the ministry will also take similar steps for pig farms within a ten kilometer radius of farms with confirmed ASF cases.Meanwhile, a suspected case of ASF was reported at a farm on Incheon's Baengnyeong Island on Friday.