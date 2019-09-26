S. Korean Military Issues Shoot-on-sight Order for Wild Boars Crossing DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has instituted a shoot-on-sight policy for wild boars coming from North Korea amid concerns over African swine fever(ASF).According to a military official on Friday, it sent an order to general outposts(GOPs) at the inter-Korean border to immediately fire on wild boars found crossing through the demilitarized zone(DMZ) to South Korea.The order follows the discovery of a wild boar carcass infected with ASF in the DMZ near Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province. The official added that the military notified North Korea of the plan to prevent any unintended friction at the border.The military has said that although it is unlikely that wild boars pass through the heavily fortified DMZ into South Korea, there is a possibility that small landslides following typhoons or heavy rains may create entry points for the boars.According to Defense Ministry data submitted to Bareunmirae Party lawmaker Ha Tae-keung, 13 cases of damaged barbed-wire fencing near GOPs have been reported from 2018 to September this year.