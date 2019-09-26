Justice Minister's Wife Returns Home After 8 Hours' Questioning by Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk was questioned for eight hours Thursday into corruption allegations surrounding her and her family.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, Chung Kyung-shim was questioned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, leaving due to health concerns. She avoided reporters by using an employee-only entrance and exit.Prosecutors said they would question Chung further at a later date and time.The prosecution sought answers from Chung regarding her alleged involvement in a dubious private equity fund that the Cho family invested in. It also probed allegations that she forged a collegiate accolade to aid her daughter’s admission to medical school.Chung is also facing suspicions that she ordered her private banker to destroy or hide evidence related to the ongoing probe by removing hard drives from home and office computers.The prosecution also reportedly questioned whether Justice Minister Cho was aware of the alleged award fabrication and destruction of evidence.