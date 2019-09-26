Prosecution Questions Police Superintendent Over Alleged Involvement in Burning Sun Scandal

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Prosecutors summoned for questioning a senior police superintendent allegedly involved in the Burning Sun night club scandal.The superintendent, surnamed Yoon, appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday morning.Upon his arrival, reporters asked him whether he was involved in the corruption allegations, with Yoon replying he doesn't know.The now-shuttered Burning Sun nightclub, operated by former K-pop group BigBang member Seungri, was at the center of sex and drug scandals that rattled the country.Related investigations churned up suspicions that Yoon tipped off Seungri’s business partner, Yoo In-suk, about a police crackdown on another Seoul club co-founded by the two over food sanitation law violations.Yoon is also facing allegations that he received hundreds of millions won in bribes from a former CEO of an ink manufacturing firm in return for covering up an incident in which the former CEO was sued by a business partner for embezzlement and fraud.