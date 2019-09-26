Over 300 Cases of Side Effects from Invossa Reported

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has received hundreds of reports on side effects from the gene therapy drug Invossa, including nine cases involving tumors.According to Ministry of Food and Drug Safety data acquired by ruling Democratic Party Rep. Jung Choun-sook, 329 cases involving side effects from the joint inflammation treatment were submitted to the Korea Institute of Drug Safety and Risk Management between January first 2014 and August eleventh 2018.The data also reveals that the institute received reports of 63 cases stating that the medicine did not have any effect.Earlier in July, the government revoked a state permit for Invossa after its manufacturer, Kolon Life Science, was found to have falsely reported and mislabeled one of its ingredients.The drug was used by some three-thousand patients since its approval for sale in the domestic market in 2017.