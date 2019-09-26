Top Prosecutor Bans Publicly Summoning Suspects

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution will end its practice of publicly summoning suspects or those related with investigations.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) said on Friday that Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl gave the order, citing the need to better protect the human rights of those summoned for questioning.Based on rules regarding the press, the prosecution had been openly summoning those regarded as public figures, providing an opportunity for reporters to take their photos.Such individuals included public officials at the vice minister level or higher, lawmakers, high-ranking political party figures such as chairpersons or floor leaders, as well as CEOs of businesses with more than one trillion won in capital.The SPO said there have been calls both inside and outside the prosecution to change its public summoning practice, adding that it will come up with measures that seek a balance between human rights and the people's right to know.The announcement follows controversy over the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, Chung Kyung-shim, who avoided reporters by using an employee-only entrance and exit when she appeared for prosecutors’ questioning Thursday.The prosecution, in response to criticism that it had extended special treatment to Chung, said that she should not be publicly summoned as she is not a public figure.