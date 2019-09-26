Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant for Justice Minister's Brother

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for the brother of Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of their investigation into alleged corruption surrounding Ungdong School.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Friday it requested the arrest warrant for the minister's younger brother on charges of derelection of duty and abetting the destruction of evidence.He is suspected of securing bonds from the school, which is run by the Cho family, through fraudulent lawsuits claiming fees for a fake construction project.Allegations emerged that the brother and his ex-wife siphoned billions of won from the school through the lawsuits after the school gave up fighting the cases and settled.The brother is also accused of receiving hundreds of millions of won from the parents of teaching job applicants in return for their hiring.If the court issues the warrant for the brother, it would be the second arrest of a Cho family member following the arrest of the minister's first cousin once removed over allegations surrounding the family's private equity fund investment.