Organizers: Pres. Moon to Attend APEC Summit in Chile

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in is expected to attend the 2019 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting set to open in Chile next month.The organizers announced on Friday that Moon will be taking part in the upcoming summit to be held on November 16 and 17. They also cited that it would mark the first time for Moon to visit Chile since he took office.In Seoul, the presidential office has yet to make an official announcement on the matter.The organizers added that so far, leaders from 12 countries, including Russia and China, have confirmed their participation. U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were not included in the list.