N. Korean Nuclear Negotiators in Sweden to Meet American Counterparts

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong-gil arrived in Sweden on Thursday to resume the long-stalled working-level denuclearization negotiations with the United States this weekend. Speaking to reporters on his way to Stockholm, Kim revealed optimism for the talks.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: N. Korean chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong-gil (As translated by onsite interpreter into English)]"Now we are heading for the working-level talks between the DPRK and the U.S."On his way to working-level talks with his U.S. counterparts, North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong-gil expressed his optimism.[Sound bite: N. Korean chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong-gil (As translated by onsite interpreter into English)](Reporter: What do you expect to achieve?)"There was a new signal from the U.S. side. So, we are going there with great expectation and optimism."The North Korean diplomat revealed the position​ before catching a transfer flight from Beijing to Stockholm on Wednesday.In a rare move, Kim's remarks were immediately interpreted by an aide for the foreign press. The envoy, however, did not clarify what signal was received from Washington.Kim and his delegation arrived at Stockholm Arlanda Airport around 5:40 p.m. Thursday and left the airport through a VIP exit. A convoy of vehicles believed to be carrying the North Korean delegation was seen arriving at the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm later that day.North Korea and the U.S. are said to have begun preliminary contact on Friday before holding working-level negotiations on Saturday at an undisclosed location.The U.S. delegation will be led by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.