Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.55%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 11-point-22 points, or point-55 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-20-point-69.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing two-point-67 points, or point-43 percent, to close at 621-point-84.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened nine-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-196-point-eight won.