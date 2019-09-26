'Moon Envisions Gaeseong Complex as Multinational Industrial Park'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has signaled an intent to have multinational companies take part in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex if the joint inter-Korean venture reopens.The Korea Federation of SMEs(KBIZ) said the president relayed this stance Friday at a luncheon meeting with the heads of South Korea's four major business organizations at the top office.During discussions, KBIZ Chairman Kim Ki-mun said that when the Gaeseong complex resumes, more than 90 percent of South Korean firms that had previously operated there are willing to do business again.Kim also floated the idea of multinational firms operating in Gaeseong.In response, President Moon vowed to make the complex a multinational industrial park.The meeting also involved the chiefs of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Korea Employers Federation and the Korea International Trade Association.