Japanese Car Sales Plunge 60% in September

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean consumer boycott of Japanese products continues to be highly salient in the imported car market.According to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association on Friday, the number of newly-registered Japanese vehicles in the country dropped close to 60 percent on-year in September to one-thousand-103 units.The figure posted a 17 percent drop in July when the "boycott Japan" movement accelerated, widening to 57 percent in August.Sales of Japanese cars from January to September are down six percent on-year to just under 28-thousand-700 vehicles.With the exception of Lexus, Japanese car brands such as Toyota, Honda and Nissan all suffered sharp declines in sales last month.Overall, more than 20-thousand foreign automobiles were sold in South Korea last month, up 17-point-three percent from September last year.