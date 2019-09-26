S. Korea Floats Helicopter over DMZ to Quarantine against Swine Fever

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s defense ministry has deployed a helicopter to an inter-Korean border area as part of quarantine efforts against African swine fever(ASF).Dispatched from around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the chopper will spray disinfectants for around a week-long period over the Demilitarized Zone near Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province.The measure is a response to Wednesday’s discovery of a dead wild boar in the respective area, which later tested positive for ASF, and aimed to prevent secondary infection through wild boars.The ministry said it coordinated the helicopter’s deployment with the UN Command and also informed Pyongyang of the related plan.