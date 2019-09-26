Ruling Party Accuses Anti-Gov't Rally Leader of Instigating Rebellion

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has filed a criminal complaint against a leader of anti-government demonstrators, who allegedly attempted to enter the presidential office in protest of controversial Justice Minister Cho Kuk.The party submitted the complaint against Jeon Gwang-hoon to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday, accusing the Christian pastor of instigating a rebellion against President Moon Jae-in and inciting violence during rallies.The ultra-conservative pastor, who led several rallies against the government since late last year, including the one in central Seoul on Thursday, is facing accusations that he ordered protesters to charge through the presidential office to drag the president from power and become “martyrs.”DP lawmaker Kim Han-jung also filed a separate criminal accusation against Jeon and other rally organizers on instigation charges.Organized by the main opposition Liberal Korea Party and conservative organizations, Thursday's rally called for the resignation of Cho amid allegations of wrongdoings surrounding him and his family. According to organizers, some three million people showed up, marking the largest participation for a protest arranged by conservative forces.