Abe: S. Korea Must Keep Promises Made Between Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has again called on the South Korean government to responsibly resolve the issue of Korean court rulings regarding compensation for Japan's wartime force labor.Addressing the Japanese Diet which opened an extraordinary session on Friday, Abe said South Korea is an important neighbor and that he asks Korea to keep promises made between countries in accordance with international law.He reiterated the view that Korea's Supreme Court ruling in October violates the 1965 bilateral agreement regarding settling colonial issues.Abe's remarks are viewed as affirming Japan's stance that it has no plans to improve ties with Korea unless the Seoul government changes its attitude on the forced labor issue.