Justice Minister's Wife Hospitalized amid Widening Probe

Write: 2019-10-04 18:42:42Update: 2019-10-04 18:52:38

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife says that she won't be able to attend another long interrogation session due to health reasons. 

Lawyers representing Cho's wife, professor Chung Kyung-shim, announced on Friday that Chung was hospitalized due to conditions related to previous accidents. 

According to her defense counsel, Chung suffered a skull fracture in 2004 while escaping from an armed robbery in Britain. Chung is also said to have lost sight in one eye due to a childhood accident, which causes nausea and vomiting during stressful interrogation sessions. 

Chung attended an eight-hour interrogation session and was released on Thursday. 

She had also been hospitalized last month amid the widening probe into her and her family.
