3rd Weekend Rally to Urge Prosecution Reform, Support Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A candlelight demonstration demanding prosecution reform is scheduled again this weekend in southern Seoul where key prosecutors offices are located.According to police and civic groups on Saturday, a citizen coalition calling for rooting out judicial irregularities will hold their eighth candlelight vigil from 6 p.m. at the Seocho subway station intersection.In the third consecutive weekend rally, participants are expected to urge for prosecution reform such as the formation of an exclusive investigation body to deal with corruption among senior public officials.They will also chant slogans in support of Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Organizers expect some three million people to gather this weekend from across the nation.