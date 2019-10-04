Menu Content

Justice Minister's Wife Questioned Again

Write: 2019-10-05 12:48:18Update: 2019-10-05 13:13:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Saturday are questioning Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife for the second time in a widening probe into corruption allegations surrounding his family. 

Chung Kyung-shim, a professor at Dongyang University, was summoned for the first time on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, she showed up for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around 9 a.m. Saturday as a suspect.

She was asked to come out on Friday but had failed to appear citing health problems.

Prosecutors are known to be grilling Chung on allegations related to a private equity fund her family invested in and also a private school foundation run by the minister's family.

The professor is also accused of inappropriately helping her daughter gain admission into medical school.
