Justice Minister's Wife Questioned Again

Prosecutors on Saturday are questioning Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife for the second time in a widening probe into corruption allegations surrounding his family.
Chung Kyung-shim, a professor at Dongyang University, was summoned for the first time on Thursday.
According to the prosecution, she showed up for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around 9 a.m. Saturday as a suspect.
She was asked to come out on Friday but had failed to appear citing health problems.
Prosecutors are known to be grilling Chung on allegations related to a private equity fund her family invested in and also a private school foundation run by the minister's family.
The professor is also accused of inappropriately helping her daughter gain admission into medical school.